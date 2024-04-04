Changes are coming to emergency dispatch services in Perry County. On Tuesday,

residents there voted down a sales tax that would have kept the 911 center in Perry Co.

and avoided a merger of that service with St. Francois County. The no vote means

dispatch services in Perry Co. will be outsourced to St. Francois Co. Perry Co. Dispatch

should begin operating out of St. Francois Co. in January of 2025 and residents will not

see a disruption in 911 services.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!