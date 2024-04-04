Changes are coming to emergency dispatch services in Perry County.
Changes are coming to emergency dispatch services in Perry County. On Tuesday,
residents there voted down a sales tax that would have kept the 911 center in Perry Co.
and avoided a merger of that service with St. Francois County. The no vote means
dispatch services in Perry Co. will be outsourced to St. Francois Co. Perry Co. Dispatch
should begin operating out of St. Francois Co. in January of 2025 and residents will not
see a disruption in 911 services.