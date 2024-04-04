Six troopers are graduating from the Patrol’s Accelerated Law Enforcement

Academy on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. The ceremony will take place at 10

a.m. at the Patrol Academy’s gymnasium. The graduation ceremony will be

live streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page. The 119th Recruit Class

reported to the Academy on January 2, 2024. The new troopers will report to

duty in their assigned troops on April 29, 2024.

Congrats to all the recruits, especially those headed to Troop E

Trooper Tony L. Jones (Caruthersville, MO) ─ Zone 9, New Madrid/Pemiscot

Counties

Trooper Trevor C. Sutton (Poplar Bluff, MO) ─ Zone 1, Butler/Ripley Counties