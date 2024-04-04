Six troopers are graduating from the Patrol’s Accelerated Law Enforcement Academy
Academy on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. The ceremony will take place at 10
a.m. at the Patrol Academy’s gymnasium. The graduation ceremony will be
live streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page. The 119th Recruit Class
reported to the Academy on January 2, 2024. The new troopers will report to
duty in their assigned troops on April 29, 2024.
Congrats to all the recruits, especially those headed to Troop E
Trooper Tony L. Jones (Caruthersville, MO) ─ Zone 9, New Madrid/Pemiscot
Counties
Trooper Trevor C. Sutton (Poplar Bluff, MO) ─ Zone 1, Butler/Ripley Counties