The upcoming solar eclipse may affect driver examination skills testing

times. The solar eclipse in Missouri is expected to start around 12:35 p.m.,

April 8, 2024, and reach a total eclipse at 1:55 p.m. in most areas. The

eclipse will be complete and end at approximately 3:14 p.m., April 8. Some

areas of Missouri will experience a total solar eclipse, while all areas of the

state will experience a partial eclipse. There’s a lot of interest in the solar

eclipse and that’s expected to increase both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Drivers who wish to take a skills test on April 8, should be aware that Driver

Examination Stations may suspend testing during the solar eclipse in the

interest of safety. Driver Examination Stations will post signs at locations

open April 8, announcing any temporary suspension of testing.

