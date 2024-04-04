The upcoming solar eclipse may affect driver examination skills testing times
The upcoming solar eclipse may affect driver examination skills testing
times. The solar eclipse in Missouri is expected to start around 12:35 p.m.,
April 8, 2024, and reach a total eclipse at 1:55 p.m. in most areas. The
eclipse will be complete and end at approximately 3:14 p.m., April 8. Some
areas of Missouri will experience a total solar eclipse, while all areas of the
state will experience a partial eclipse. There’s a lot of interest in the solar
eclipse and that’s expected to increase both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
Drivers who wish to take a skills test on April 8, should be aware that Driver
Examination Stations may suspend testing during the solar eclipse in the
interest of safety. Driver Examination Stations will post signs at locations
open April 8, announcing any temporary suspension of testing.