If you’re looking for somewhere to view the solar eclipse on Monday, the Cape Girardeau sports plex might be for you.
If you’re looking for somewhere to view the solar eclipse on Monday, the Cape
Girardeau sportsplex might be for you. Police will be directing traffic for getting in
and out of the parking lot. The roads will be closed to traffic just before the eclipse.
The sportsplex asks that you do not take up more than one parking spot, use a
second spot for your tailgate party, do not use open flame cookers. Food trucks will
be on site and parking is first come first served.