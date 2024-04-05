Menu

Missouri State Parks are inviting you to go to the “park side of the moon” and view t he eclipse in a state park or historic site.

Missouri State Parks are inviting you to go to the “park side of the moon” and view
the eclipse in a state park or historic site. Twenty parks and historic sites will be in
the path of totality, while several others will experience a partial solar eclipse.
Some tips to make your day easier, wear appropriate solar eclipse viewing glasses
that are authentic and properly rated, bring water, snacks and chairs/blankets and
take your garbage with you, dress for the weather and be patient after the eclipse
there is most certainly going to be some traffic to navigate.

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts