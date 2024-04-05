Missouri State Parks are inviting you to go to the “park side of the moon” and view t he eclipse in a state park or historic site.

Missouri State Parks are inviting you to go to the “park side of the moon” and view

the eclipse in a state park or historic site. Twenty parks and historic sites will be in

the path of totality, while several others will experience a partial solar eclipse.

Some tips to make your day easier, wear appropriate solar eclipse viewing glasses

that are authentic and properly rated, bring water, snacks and chairs/blankets and

take your garbage with you, dress for the weather and be patient after the eclipse

there is most certainly going to be some traffic to navigate.

