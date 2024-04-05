The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is launching a newmobile app
mobile app for all Cape Girardeau County residents. The app will be a
central hub for key and timely health information and resources from their
health department. With the Cape County Health app, you can find nearby
locations for health services, track public health events on their calendar,
and access current and critical information about many of the services,
programs, training, and education that they offer for: Environmental Public
Health, Communicable Disease Control, Maternal, Child & Family Health,
Chronic Disease Prevention, and Community Support.