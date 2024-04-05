The Missouri House of Representatives has passed HB 1481 to give greater support for law enforcement
communities. The bill, sponsored by State Rep. Brad Christ, ensures that law
enforcement’s has the ability to perform their duties in Missouri and makes sure
that municipalities have a sufficient number of police officers to meet the needs of
the communities they serve and protect.