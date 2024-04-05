The Missouri House of Representatives has passed HB 1481 to give greater support for law enforcement

The Missouri House of Representatives has passed HB 1481, a measure meant to

give greater support for law enforcement to maintain law and order for Missouri

communities. The bill, sponsored by State Rep. Brad Christ, ensures that law

enforcement’s has the ability to perform their duties in Missouri and makes sure

that municipalities have a sufficient number of police officers to meet the needs of

the communities they serve and protect.

