Trading Post – April 6

Tree trimming service

Craftsman chainsaws – ph #: 573-837-3237

————

Epiphone Jumbo acoustic guitar – $550 – ph #: 573-282-2268

————

Buying: American jeweled pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490

————

Troy Bilt rear-tine tiller – $525

12 ft tandem axle trailer

John Deere tractor – w/front-end loader – ph #: 573-450-2025

————

Buying:  treadmill – ph #: 573-579-6631

————

Benjamin pellet gun – $225

Antique swayback rocking chair – $65 – ph #: 618-317-6520

————

Samsung stainless steel refrigerator – $900

Large mirrors – 42×83 – $100/each – ph #: 573-225-9369

————

Indoor sales – 955 Gerald St. – Jackson

————

Winchester 20-gauge shotgun – $350 

Bowflex – $50 – ph #: 573-587-1341

————

Set of 16 in 6-lug mag wheels & tires

Buying: lawn mower engine – ph #: 573-271-1211

————

Grizzly wood jointer $200

Mandolin – $200 – ph #: 573-318-4050

————

4 in steel tubing – $75/each – ph #: 573-382-0267

————

5×8 puppy cage

Yard & garden wagon

50 gal aquarium – w/stand – ph #: 513-5505

