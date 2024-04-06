Trading Post – April 6
Tree trimming service
Craftsman chainsaws – ph #: 573-837-3237
————
Epiphone Jumbo acoustic guitar – $550 – ph #: 573-282-2268
————
Buying: American jeweled pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490
————
Troy Bilt rear-tine tiller – $525
12 ft tandem axle trailer
John Deere tractor – w/front-end loader – ph #: 573-450-2025
————
Buying: treadmill – ph #: 573-579-6631
————
Benjamin pellet gun – $225
Antique swayback rocking chair – $65 – ph #: 618-317-6520
————
Samsung stainless steel refrigerator – $900
Large mirrors – 42×83 – $100/each – ph #: 573-225-9369
————
Indoor sales – 955 Gerald St. – Jackson
————
Winchester 20-gauge shotgun – $350
Bowflex – $50 – ph #: 573-587-1341
————
Set of 16 in 6-lug mag wheels & tires
Buying: lawn mower engine – ph #: 573-271-1211
————
Grizzly wood jointer $200
Mandolin – $200 – ph #: 573-318-4050
————
4 in steel tubing – $75/each – ph #: 573-382-0267
————
5×8 puppy cage
Yard & garden wagon
50 gal aquarium – w/stand – ph #: 513-5505