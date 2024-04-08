Menu

A Cape Girardeau man is facing a felony charge after the discovery of multiple forms of identification at his residence.

identification at his residence. Police executed a search warrant at the residence of 38-
year-old Anthony Sagers on Sunday, March 24, after his arrest on a burglary charge two
year-old Anthony Sagers on Sunday, March 24, after his arrest on a burglary charge two
days earlier. During that search, investigators found a backpack with a large amount of
driver’s licenses, social security cards, and birth certificates in it.

