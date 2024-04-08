A Cape Girardeau woman was seriously injured after her vehicle ran off the road in

Butler County. That crash happened around 10:30 a.m. yesterday on US Highway 60,

four miles east of Poplar Bluff. 81 year old Rose M Weaver of Cape Girardeau, ran her

2019 Ford Escape, off the right side of the roadway striking a rock bluff and flipping

over. Weaver was taken by ambulance to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries. Weaver was wearing a seatbelt.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!