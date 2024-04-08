A Cape Girardeau woman was seriously injured after her vehicle ran off the road in Butler County.
A Cape Girardeau woman was seriously injured after her vehicle ran off the road in
Butler County. That crash happened around 10:30 a.m. yesterday on US Highway 60,
four miles east of Poplar Bluff. 81 year old Rose M Weaver of Cape Girardeau, ran her
2019 Ford Escape, off the right side of the roadway striking a rock bluff and flipping
over. Weaver was taken by ambulance to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries. Weaver was wearing a seatbelt.