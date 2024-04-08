A Kennett man is now facing charges in relation to the injuries sustained by a resident of a nursing home.
nursing home. Officials say 32-year-old Joseph Rogers stands accused of assaulting a
resident at the Senath Health Care Center during his tenure as an employee at the facility.
Authorities say Rogers is charged with first-degree assault, with the victim being considered
a special victim. An arrest warrant for Rogers was issued over the weekend.