A Kennett man is now facing charges in relation to the injuries sustained by a resident of a

nursing home. Officials say 32-year-old Joseph Rogers stands accused of assaulting a

resident at the Senath Health Care Center during his tenure as an employee at the facility.

Authorities say Rogers is charged with first-degree assault, with the victim being considered

a special victim. An arrest warrant for Rogers was issued over the weekend.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!