Dense Fog Advisory issued April 8 at 4:19AM CDT until April 8 at 9:00AM CDT by NWS Paducah KY

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western

Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

