It has been a year since a devastating tornado tore through Bollinger County, claimingthe lives of five people and leaving several others injured.
It has been a year since a devastating tornado tore through Bollinger County, claiming
the lives of five people and leaving several others injured.
For many survivors, the aftermath of the tornado remains a constant struggle as they
grapple with the loss of everything they once knew. The emotional scars left behind by
the twister continue to haunt them. In the small town of Glenallen, the destructive path
of the early-morning tornado is still evident. Clothes and personal belongings hang from
trees, while broken glass litters the ground, serving as stark reminders of the tragedy
that unfolded.