It has been a year since a devastating tornado tore through Bollinger County, claimingthe lives of five people and leaving several others injured.

It has been a year since a devastating tornado tore through Bollinger County, claiming

the lives of five people and leaving several others injured.

For many survivors, the aftermath of the tornado remains a constant struggle as they

grapple with the loss of everything they once knew. The emotional scars left behind by

the twister continue to haunt them. In the small town of Glenallen, the destructive path

of the early-morning tornado is still evident. Clothes and personal belongings hang from

trees, while broken glass litters the ground, serving as stark reminders of the tragedy

that unfolded.

