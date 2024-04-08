The United States Attorney’s Office announced that Milton Napoleon Porter, age 41, of Sikeston, Missouri, has been sentenced to serve nearly 17 years in federal prison after he plead guilty to being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
The United States Attorney’s Office announced that Milton Napoleon Porter, age 41, of
Sikeston, Missouri, has been sentenced to serve nearly 17 years in federal prison after he plead
guilty to being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Last July, officers with the
Sikeston Department of Public Safety were dispatched to a reported vehicle break-in on East
Kathleen Street. Porter jumped over a fence and tried to get away from police, tossing a loaded
9mm semi-automatic pistol on the ground. A criminal background check revealed Porter had 13
felony convictions, including multiple convictions for domestic assault. At a hearing last
November, Porter admitted that he knowingly possessed the pistol despite being prohibited from
possessing firearms because of his status as a convicted felon. After serving his 200-month
sentence, he will be put on supervised release for five years.