A Democratic lawmaker from Columbia is accusing Republicans of rushing the state budget through the Missouri House. State Representative Adrian Plank says lawmakers only had three hours to go over what changes the House Budget Committee made from the governor’s proposal, when normally they have several days to go through it line-by-line.
Plank also criticizes a proposal to get rid of the corporate income tax,
saying there needs to be money for roads and education, and blames
misplaced priorities in the House for infrastructure projects not being
funded in small towns. The Legislature must pass a balanced budget by
May 10th.