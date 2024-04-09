A New Madrid man with multiple felony arrest warrants was taken into

custody Monday afternoon. Police arrived at a house on Mill Street in New

Madrid to arrest a person with numerous felony arrest warrants. The

suspect, identified as Thomas L Jackson, refused to go with police and ran

from the house to Cottonwood Park. He was eventually caught and

arrested without further issue. Jackson’s warrants include third-degree

domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance, and operating a

motor vehicle without a valid license.

