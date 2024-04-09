A New Madrid man with multiple felony arrest warrants was taken into custody Monday afternoon.
custody Monday afternoon. Police arrived at a house on Mill Street in New
Madrid to arrest a person with numerous felony arrest warrants. The
suspect, identified as Thomas L Jackson, refused to go with police and ran
from the house to Cottonwood Park. He was eventually caught and
arrested without further issue. Jackson’s warrants include third-degree
domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance, and operating a
motor vehicle without a valid license.