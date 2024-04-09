A pro-life diaper company is quoting X owner Elon Musk as part of its new ad campaign and they even have a billboard in Times Square.
Every Life is a financial partner of the pro-life group Live Action and will be
take part in the upcoming March for Life in Washington DC.