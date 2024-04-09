A pro-life diaper company is quoting X owner Elon Musk as part of its new

ad campaign and they even have a billboard in Times Square. Every Life

has officially kicked off its “Make More Babies” campaign featuring a quote

that Musk made….”Having children is saving the world.” That ad will run 30

minutes straight today and have regular appearances over the next five

days.

Every Life is a financial partner of the pro-life group Live Action and will be

take part in the upcoming March for Life in Washington DC.

