Missouri’s nearly 51-billion-dollar state budget proposal is under consideration in the Senate. The spending proposal would widen I-44 to six lanes in Springfield, Joplin, and Rolla. It also includes a 3-point-2-percent pay increase for state workers and it would boost funding for Missouri’s nursing homes. Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden says with the limited time left in the legislative session; it’s going to be tough working on the budget
While not specifically commenting on the proposed budget amount that passed the House of
Representatives, Rowden said he has faith in Senate Appropriations Chair Lincoln Hough’s ability to pass a balanced budget.