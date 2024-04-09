Notre Dame Regional High School is making some changes. After a lot of

research and community input, they will be changing to the president /

principal model, starting July 1, 2024. Tim Garner is the current principal,

and he will move into the president role, while Paul Unterreiner, who is the

assistant principal, will move into the principal position. The end goal,

according to the Most Reverend Edward M Rice, bishop of the Springfield-

Cape Girardeau Diocese, is to strengthen the schools programs to address

the mind, soul, body and spirit of each student.

