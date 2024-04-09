Despite the calls from corrections officers to spare his life, the Supreme Court of Missouri has upheld the death sentence of Brian Dorsey. Dorsey murdered his cousins Sarah Bonnie and her husband Ben Bonnie in the middle of the night after they rescued him from drug dealers trying to collect money from him. Their 4 year old daughter, now an orphan, was asleep in another room when those murders occurred. Governor Mike Parson said. “The pain Dorsey brought to others can never be rectified, but carrying out Dorsey’s sentence according to Missouri law and the

Court’s order will deliver justice and provide closure.”

