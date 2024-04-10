Breast cancer numbers for Missouri are staggering. The Susan G. Komen Foundation expects nearly 6,000 women in Missouri will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, 800 of them will die from it. Missouri lawmakers now discussing a bill requiring continuing medical coverage of an eligible patient diagnosed with breast cancer or cervical cancer if patients lose their private healthcare coverage for any reason. The bill will likely go for a vote next week in the Missouri House.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!