Fuel Spill Creates Slick Conditions on I-24 Eastbound from 1 to 16mm in McCracken County

April 10, 2024) – McCracken County Emergency Management reports police agencies have responded to several crashes along Interstate 24 eastbound through the Paducah area.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 has received reports of what appears to be a fuel spill that runs along I-24 from the 1 mile marker to the 16 mile marker and possibly beyond. This has created hazardous driving conditions.

The roadway message board at Exit 3 has been activated to alert eastbound motorists to slick conditions caused by the fuel spill.

McCracken County Rescue initially moved traffic to the passing lane. However, a check found the unidentified vehicle that caused the spill had changed lanes several times along the route, creating slick spots along both lanes.

In the last hour, McCracken County Deputies and Paducah Police have been working crashes at the 3mm, 11mm, and 14mm.

KYTC personnel are spreading sand along the spill area. However, with drizzle and light rain falling the sand has reduced impact.

Motorists should reduce speed and use caution along I-24 eastbound from the 1mm to the 16mm for the next hour or two.

Motorists should be alert for police agencies and KYTC personnel and equipment responding to the fuel spill.

