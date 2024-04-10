Mercy Southeast is the first live lab site in the United States to implement Abbott Diagnostics’ new lab automation system, GLP systems Track
Mercy Southeast is the first live lab site in the United States to implement Abbott
Diagnostics’ new lab automation system, GLP systems Track. This system uses robotics to
move patients’ blood tubes from one area of the lab to another, freeing up lab workers to
focus on the quality and the accuracy of patient tests. With up to 70% of medical decisions
relying on lab test results, Abbott’s GLP systems Track can help increase quality of care by
automating lab operations while also helping reduce the cost of health care.