Mercy Southeast is the first live lab site in the United States to implement Abbott

Diagnostics’ new lab automation system, GLP systems Track. This system uses robotics to

move patients’ blood tubes from one area of the lab to another, freeing up lab workers to

focus on the quality and the accuracy of patient tests. With up to 70% of medical decisions

relying on lab test results, Abbott’s GLP systems Track can help increase quality of care by

automating lab operations while also helping reduce the cost of health care.

