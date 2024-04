The total solar eclipse wasn’t the only exciting thing that happened on Monday . Eight babies, 5 boys and 3 girls, were born in the path of totality at SSM Health

Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Illinois on April 8. The babies will be 20 years old when they have a chance to experience the next totality in the U.S.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!