April is National Donate Life Month
April is National Donate Life Month and Poplar Bluff Regional Medical
Center will be recognizing organ donors at a celebration event. PBRMC is
a partner with Mid-America Transplant, part of the Donate Life America
(DLA) network. DLA leads National Donate Life Month each April to focus
attention on the need and importance of organ, eye and tissue donation. In
the past two years alone, PBRMC had 70 patients give the gift of life as
organ, eye or tissue donors The celebration will take place at 10 a.m.
tomorrow in front of the hospital at 3100 Oak Grove Road. The event is free
and open to the public. To register to be an organ, eye and tissue donor,
visit www.SayYesGiveLife.org.