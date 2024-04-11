April is National Donate Life Month and Poplar Bluff Regional Medical

Center will be recognizing organ donors at a celebration event. PBRMC is

a partner with Mid-America Transplant, part of the Donate Life America

(DLA) network. DLA leads National Donate Life Month each April to focus

attention on the need and importance of organ, eye and tissue donation. In

the past two years alone, PBRMC had 70 patients give the gift of life as

organ, eye or tissue donors The celebration will take place at 10 a.m.

tomorrow in front of the hospital at 3100 Oak Grove Road. The event is free

and open to the public. To register to be an organ, eye and tissue donor,

visit www.SayYesGiveLife.org.