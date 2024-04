USDA Rural Development held a workshop in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

yesterday to help people better understand the application process for

USDA Rural Development Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT)

grants. The USDA says these investments can help rural populations stay

connected and compete on a technologically level playing field with more

urban communities.

