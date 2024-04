Missouri Governor Mike Parson has announced the Missouri Department of

Public Safety has approved 70 grants totaling $5M to law enforcement, fire

service, and EMS providers in counties across the state. The funding will

go to new equipment to allow first responders to better respond to

emergencies and give them additional protection as they do their jobs.

