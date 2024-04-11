Missouri lawmakers have set aside money to test unidentified human

remains in hopes of bringing closure to families in the area. The remains of

more than 100 people have never been identified mostly because of a lack

of funding for DNA testing. But now, lawmakers say they are one step

closer to changing that. Right now, the national database NAMUS shows

dozens of remains have never been identified, including a significant

number of children.

