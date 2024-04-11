Missouri lawmakers have set aside money to test unidentified human remains in hopes of bringing closure to families in the area
Missouri lawmakers have set aside money to test unidentified human
remains in hopes of bringing closure to families in the area. The remains of
more than 100 people have never been identified mostly because of a lack
of funding for DNA testing. But now, lawmakers say they are one step
closer to changing that. Right now, the national database NAMUS shows
dozens of remains have never been identified, including a significant
number of children.