Old Town Cape’s Tunes at Twilight lineup has been announced. Listen to

live music at the Ivers Square Gazebo located on the new city hall grounds,

every Friday, May 10 through June 14 from 7 to 8 p.m. The fall series runs

every Friday, August 2 through September 6 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. If it

rains, the show must go on so it will be moved indoors to Gospel Life

Church 817 Broadway. You will still be allowed to bring coolers, food, and

beverages to their venue.