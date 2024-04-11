Students at Millersville and Gordonville Elementary Schools will be going to

new schools next school year. The school district said they decided to close

the schools after Proposition T failed in the municipal elections on April 2,

as well as the failure of Propositions I + N last school year. Students that

are at Millersville Elementary right now will go to West Lane Elementary

and students that go to Gordonville Elementary currently will be headed to

South Elementary. Teachers and staff members at Millersville and

Gordonville will have the opportunity to work in town at another elementary

school.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!