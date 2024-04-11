Students at Millersville and Gordonville Elementary Schools will be going to new schools next school year
the schools after Proposition T failed in the municipal elections on April 2,
as well as the failure of Propositions I + N last school year. Students that
are at Millersville Elementary right now will go to West Lane Elementary
and students that go to Gordonville Elementary currently will be headed to
South Elementary. Teachers and staff members at Millersville and
Gordonville will have the opportunity to work in town at another elementary
school.