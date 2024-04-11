The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control has arrested Joshua D. McKnight of Poplar Bluff

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control

has arrested Joshua D. McKnight, 46, of Poplar Bluff, MO. McKnight was

arrested on April 9 for possession of child pornography and promoting child

pornography, following an investigation by the Special Victims Unit of the

Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. During

the investigation, police identified a device associated with the internet

account of Joshua D. McKnight, which had distributed digital files identified

as child pornography. McKnight was formally charged with three (3) counts

of possession of child pornography and one (1) count of promoting child

pornography. He is being held in the Butler County Jail, with a $100,000.00

bond.

