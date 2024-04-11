The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control has arrested Joshua D. McKnight of Poplar Bluff
The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control
has arrested Joshua D. McKnight, 46, of Poplar Bluff, MO. McKnight was
arrested on April 9 for possession of child pornography and promoting child
pornography, following an investigation by the Special Victims Unit of the
Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. During
the investigation, police identified a device associated with the internet
account of Joshua D. McKnight, which had distributed digital files identified
as child pornography. McKnight was formally charged with three (3) counts
of possession of child pornography and one (1) count of promoting child
pornography. He is being held in the Butler County Jail, with a $100,000.00
bond.