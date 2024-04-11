The Missouri Supreme Court is reviewing a case involving whether Governor Mike Parson had the legal authority to dissolve a board reviewing if Marcellus Williams might be innocent of murder. He was sentenced to death for the 1998 murder of former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Felicia Gayle. Former Governor Eric Greitens appointed the board in 2017 to investigate Williams’ claim of innocence, but last year Parson dissolved the board even though it had not finished its inquiry. Assistant Attorney General Michael Spillane told the high court that state law is on the governor’s side:
An attorney representing the judge argued the governor misinterpreted the
law and that legislative approval would be needed to dissolve the board.
The State Supreme Court will issue its ruling later.