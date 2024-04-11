Yesterday, the Perryville Police Department took a report from a female

who alleged that on March 19, she had been assaulted along with her

infant child by the child’s father. The female further alleged the father went

on to threaten the life of the infant and their three-year-old child if she

reported the assaults and threats to police. The man had taken the three

year old and abandoned the woman and baby at a hotel. He came back

yesterday and left again with the toddler at which point the woman called

police and an Amber Alert was issued. Thankfully the father and three year

old were located in Tennessee and the Amber Alert was called off. Police

are continuing to investigate the incident.

