Yesterday, the Perryville Police Department took a report from a female who alleged that on March 19, she had been assaulted along with her infant child by the child’s father
on to threaten the life of the infant and their three-year-old child if she
reported the assaults and threats to police. The man had taken the three
year old and abandoned the woman and baby at a hotel. He came back
yesterday and left again with the toddler at which point the woman called
police and an Amber Alert was issued. Thankfully the father and three year
old were located in Tennessee and the Amber Alert was called off. Police
are continuing to investigate the incident.