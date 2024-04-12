A new volunteer group is forming to clean up forest land in southeast Missouri The new group is called Heartland Trail Trash and it’s a volunteer group that picks up what others have left behind. The group recently had its first organized cleanup at the Mark Twain National Forest in Iron County and they picked up 11 thousand pounds of trash. The group is planning more cleanups and anyone can join. You can find more information on how to volunteer and when the next cleanup will be

on Heartland Trail Trash’s Facebook.

