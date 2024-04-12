A tax credit package to boost advanced manufacturing is in the works for Missouri. The state House of Representatives has given initial approval to a plan that could give a tax credit of up to 20-percent to companies who invest a minimum of one billion dollars and create at least 500 jobs in Missouri. Representative Donna Baringer, a St. Louis Democrat, is in support of the bill…
