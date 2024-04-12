Cape Girardeau County’s troubled coroner wants even more time to find a

civil attorney. Wavis Jordan filed a motion yesterday, asking for a 60-day

extension in the civil case that seeks to permanently remove him from

office. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed that action back in

February, saying Jordan was a failed coroner who willfully neglected his

duties. Jordan is seeking re-election and faces five challengers in August’s

Republican primary.

