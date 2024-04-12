Missouri’s official State tree since 1957, the flowering dogwood, is everywhere this time of year.
earlier each year, and researchers with the Missouri Botanical Garden
investigated why. Turns out its because of warming temperatures in the
area. Parts of Missouri are warming at .05°C per decade, which is hardly
noticed by humans but the dogwood trees love it.