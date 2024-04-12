Missouri’s official State tree since 1957, the flowering dogwood, is

everywhere this time of year. But it seems the blooms come earlier and

earlier each year, and researchers with the Missouri Botanical Garden

investigated why. Turns out its because of warming temperatures in the

area. Parts of Missouri are warming at .05°C per decade, which is hardly

noticed by humans but the dogwood trees love it.

