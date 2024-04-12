The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to remind you to pay attention during National Work Zone Awareness Week.
The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to remind you to pay
attention during National Work Zone Awareness Week. According to
MoDOT, 35 fatalities occurred in work zone crashes in 2023, the highest
number of work zone fatalities in Missouri history. Distracted driving
contributed to 588 work zone crashes and five of those fatalities. Drivers
can face serious criminal charges for crashes that result in property
damage, injury, or death.