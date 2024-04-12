The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to remind you to pay

attention during National Work Zone Awareness Week. According to

MoDOT, 35 fatalities occurred in work zone crashes in 2023, the highest

number of work zone fatalities in Missouri history. Distracted driving

contributed to 588 work zone crashes and five of those fatalities. Drivers

can face serious criminal charges for crashes that result in property

damage, injury, or death.

