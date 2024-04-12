Vigil marks 45th year Cheryl Scherer’s Disappearance – reminder of event

The family and friends of Cheryl Scherer will mark the 45th anniversary of her disappearance at a community remembrance event tomorrow, April 14, 2024.

Cheryl was last seen working a shift at the Rhodes Pump-Ur-Own gas station on April 17, 1979, in Scott County, Missouri. Investigators believe Cheryl was abducted from the gas station between 11:40 and 11:50am that day. At the time, she was only 19 years old. Cheryl’s car and car keys were in the parking lot following her disappearance. Her purse and checkbook were also left at the station. According to police, approximately $480 was missing from the gas station cash register. Since that day 45 years ago, no one has seen or heard from Cheryl.

Event Details:

Date: April 14, 2024

Time: 1:00PM

Location: St. Denis Parish Center, 135 N Winchester, Benton, MO

Parking: Parking available on location

The family welcomes media to attend the event. Family members will be available for media interviews from 12-1pm before the event starts.

Guest speakers at the event will include Professor Jennifer Bengtson of the SEMO Forensic Anthropology Cold Case Team; Detective Michael Williams, Scott County Sherrif’s Office; and Deacon Rob Huff. Guest speakers will begin around 1:30pm.

Over the years, numerous efforts have been made to find Cheryl, including the release of age-progression images by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, offering a glimpse into what Cheryl may look like. Today, Cheryl is 64 years old.

Anyone with information on Cheryl, or her disappearance is asked to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 1-573-545-3525. Her missing poster can be found here: https://www.missingkids.org/poster/NCMC/1302188/1