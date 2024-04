Officials reported an earthquake in southeast Missouri. The earthquake happened

around 2:31 p.m. Saturday, around 6.1 miles east-southeast of Williamsville.

Preliminary data suggests that the earthquake measured a magnitude of 2.3 and had a

depth of 7.1 kilometers.

