The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a home on fire at 1536 Big Bend Road

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a home on fire at 1536 Big Bend

Rd. Crews reported smoke and flames from the roof and several sides of the home.

CGFD personnel were able to contain the fire in 30 minutes. The incident was

upgraded to a working fire which brought additional help to the scene and back filled

CGFD stations. The fire origin and cause are currently under investigation. One

person and two dogs were in the house at the time of the fire and were able to escape

without injuries.

