The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a home on fire at 1536 Big Bend Road
Rd. Crews reported smoke and flames from the roof and several sides of the home.
CGFD personnel were able to contain the fire in 30 minutes. The incident was
upgraded to a working fire which brought additional help to the scene and back filled
CGFD stations. The fire origin and cause are currently under investigation. One
person and two dogs were in the house at the time of the fire and were able to escape
without injuries.