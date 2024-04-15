The CHS math students at the SEMO Math Field Day Event were brilliant,

bringing in 27 medals out of 30 events! Wow! Cyrus Boxdorfer and Kelly

Mattes kicked things off for CHS by claiming the famous sunglasses of Dr.

Vargas on stage. The Tigers got 35 total medals and plaques, boasting a

35 percent increase from their previous record of 26 awards set in 2022.

Our Tigers also took back and won the Problem-Solving Event that eluded

them in 2023. Their efforts led CHS to receive the prestigious SIGMA

award, which goes to the school that wins the most awards. This was the

first time in at least eight years since CHS has won the SIGMA award.

