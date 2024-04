The City of Charleston’s Dogwood-Azalea Festival is celebrating its 56th anniversary this

year. Scheduled for April 18-21, this year’s festival theme is “Hometown Heroes”. Lots of

events are planned, including the Candlelight Walk, a 5K race, and the Miss Dogwood

Azalea Pageant. Thousands of people are expected, with residents and city leaders busy

making arrangements to accommodate the crowd.

