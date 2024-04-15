Two people in Poplar Bluff are facing child abuse charges after a child was discovered wandering in the street.
wandering in the street. The Poplar Bluff Police Department received a call just after
midnight on Friday, April 12, reporting a child walking unsupervised in the roadway at
the intersection of Magnolia and Pine Street. Jamie Hardesty, was arrested and charged
with abuse, neglect, and endangering the welfare of a child. Jesse Schaeding, aged 35,
also of Poplar Bluff, was charged as well.