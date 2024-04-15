Two people in Poplar Bluff are facing child abuse charges after a child was discovered

wandering in the street. The Poplar Bluff Police Department received a call just after

midnight on Friday, April 12, reporting a child walking unsupervised in the roadway at

the intersection of Magnolia and Pine Street. Jamie Hardesty, was arrested and charged

with abuse, neglect, and endangering the welfare of a child. Jesse Schaeding, aged 35,

also of Poplar Bluff, was charged as well.

