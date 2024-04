River Rapids is on HWY 32 going into Ste Gen.

Opening Day is May 25th

Hours 11 am to 6 pm

Can book parties.

Concessions available

Passes good for 3 years on up. Under 3 is no charge.

Season Passes On Sale NOW!

If you need more information go to riverrapidswaterpark.com

listen to win on Real Talk with Riggin on KZIM KSIM