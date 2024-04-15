World Immunization Week takes place April 24-30 and highlights the

importance of protecting all people from vaccine preventable diseases.

Southern 7 Health Department is committed to this effort by helping

families stay on-track with their recommended vaccinations. By the year

2030, it is estimated that more than 50 million deaths can be prevented

through immunization. Illinois state law requires certain vaccinations for

children under age 18 before entering school. Southern 7 Health

Department provides the recommended vaccinations for all ages at each of

their seven public health clinic offices. To learn if you or your child is current

with routine vaccinations, including COVID-19 boosters, or to schedule a

vaccination appointment at a public health clinic near you, visit

southern7.org.

