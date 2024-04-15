World Immunization Week takes place April 24-30 and highlights the importance of protecting all people from vaccine preventable diseases
World Immunization Week takes place April 24-30 and highlights the
importance of protecting all people from vaccine preventable diseases.
Southern 7 Health Department is committed to this effort by helping
families stay on-track with their recommended vaccinations. By the year
2030, it is estimated that more than 50 million deaths can be prevented
through immunization. Illinois state law requires certain vaccinations for
children under age 18 before entering school. Southern 7 Health
Department provides the recommended vaccinations for all ages at each of
their seven public health clinic offices. To learn if you or your child is current
with routine vaccinations, including COVID-19 boosters, or to schedule a
vaccination appointment at a public health clinic near you, visit
southern7.org.