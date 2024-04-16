On Saturday April 13, 2024, around 11:00 p.m., Sikeston DPS Officers were trying to disperse a large crowd with shots fired

On Saturday April 13, 2024, around 11:00 p.m., Sikeston DPS Officers

were trying to disperse a large crowd in the area of Branum and Lora in

Sikeston, when several gun shots were heard. Officers located two

suspects in the area at the time of the gun shots and took them into

custody. Their names have not been released. Sikeston DPS Officers found

three victims with gunshot wounds and several vehicles struck by the gun

fire. All three victims were transported from the scene in order to be treated

for their injuries sustained. The incident is currently still under investigation.

If you have any information, please contact the Sikeston DPS and talk to a

detective.

