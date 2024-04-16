On Saturday April 13, 2024, around 11:00 p.m., Sikeston DPS Officers were trying to disperse a large crowd with shots fired
were trying to disperse a large crowd in the area of Branum and Lora in
Sikeston, when several gun shots were heard. Officers located two
suspects in the area at the time of the gun shots and took them into
custody. Their names have not been released. Sikeston DPS Officers found
three victims with gunshot wounds and several vehicles struck by the gun
fire. All three victims were transported from the scene in order to be treated
for their injuries sustained. The incident is currently still under investigation.
If you have any information, please contact the Sikeston DPS and talk to a
detective.