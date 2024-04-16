State of Missouri Endangered Person Advisory

The Farmington Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at St. Francois Medical Center, 515 Maple Valley Dr. Farmington, MOat 1:52 PM on 04/15/2024.

Missing Is:

Oliver “Patrick” Sulwer a white, male, age 5

Vehicle Information:

Silver 2007 Chrysler Town and Country bearing RE5F3U, Missouri last seen eastbound on Weber Road from Dana Avenue in south St. Louis County.

Possible suspects or associates are believed to be:

Joshua Sulwer, a white, male, age 38, height 6′ 1″, 230 lbs, brown hair, hazel eyes, wearing a light blue and white plaid button up shirt.

The endangered missing person:

Oliver “Patrick” Sulwer, is a white, male, age 5, wearing a yellow shirt.

Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Missing Person incident:

Oliver was being seen for a medical condition and was taken against medical advice without receiving treatment.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Farmington Police Department at 573-431-3131.