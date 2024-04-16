The Cape Girardeau City Council welcomed two new members
The Cape Girardeau City Council welcomed two new members, who were sworn in at a
meeting Monday night. Rhett Pierce of Ward 5 and David Cantrell of Ward 4 were sworn
in as new members. Pierce replacing Shannon Tuxel for Ward 5 and Cantrell replaced
Robbie Guard for Ward 4 seats. Both Pierce and Cantrell plan on working to get funding
for first responders and police to make Cape Girardeau safer. Pierce and Cantrell both
said they look forward to learning and helping improve the City of Cape.