The Missouri House Ethics Committee has made-public its months-long investigation linked to complaints against House Speaker Dean Plocher regarding allegations of ethical misconduct. But not before rejecting the report and its recommendations to revise chamber and committee rules. The bipartisan committee investigated nine counts, which included allegations of false expense reports, contract irregularities, staff firings, and retaliatory threats. * Mountain Grove Republican Hannah Kelly, who chairs the House committee, addressed the media afterwards, over Plocher’s alleged “obstruction” of the investigation, preventing witnesses from being able to testify…
For that reason, one recommendation is to change the committee’s rules to
allow the group to investigate the speaker.